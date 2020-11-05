Ohio County man sentenced for methamphetamine distribution near Luau Manor

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Benjamin John Woodring, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 77 months incarceration for drug distribution, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Woodring, age 28, pled guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a Protected Location” in December 2019. Woodring admitted to selling methamphetamine near Luau Manor in Ohio County in March 2019.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.