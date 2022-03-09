OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)-Ask any mother you know and they’ll tell you giving birth is a miracle, and one 10-year-old boy in Ohio County is living proof of that.

He was born with Respiratory Distress Syndrome, but after a trip to a Morgantown hospital, his life was never the same.

“It was very scary. It’s one of those things you read about.” Nicole White, Thomas’ mom

Nicole White remembers it just like yesterday. Her oldest son thomas was born June 10th, 2011 three weeks prematurely.

But shortly after, White learned the news no young mother wants to hear: Thomas had Respiratory Distress Syndrome, and she was taken back.

“All the things that could happen and go wrong. You’re just never ready for it.” Nicole White, Thomas’ mom

White had learned his lungs weren’t fully developed. That brought on breathing difficulties. Thomas was then taken to WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown. They put him on a ventilator and treated him.

Through it all, White never lost faith.

“We did trust the doctors and the staff and felt they were doing a good job with him. So, we were confident that he would make recovery.” Nicole White, Thomas’ mom

And two weeks later, they brought him home, but there was something in the back of her mind.

“They thought, perhaps, he would come home on oxygen or later on develop asthma.” Nicole White, Thomas’ mom

But that didn’t happen.

Now… at 10-years- old, Thomas couldn’t be anymore healthy and the White family has no one but WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital Hospital to thank.