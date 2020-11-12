Ohio County moves into “orange” advisory on County Alert Map

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources released their daily County Alert Map that shows some changes to the Northern Panhandle.

The map shows that Ohio County has moved into “orange” advisory and that Hancock County has moved into “gold” advisory.

Marshall County remains in “Orange” advisory while the other counties near the Northern Panhandle remain the same as well with Brooke County in “green” advisory, Wetzel County in “yellow” advisory, and Tyler County in “Orange” advisory.

