Ohio County now listed as “orange” on WV county alert system map, state leaders say schools to follow different color

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — As of Saturday, Ohio County is now listed as “orange” on the COVID-19 advisory map put forward by the West Virginia DHHR. Which according to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s Covid-19 briefing Friday, it would mean that counties in “orange” will now have in-school classes moved to online. However, some are saying this is not the case for Ohio County.

Around noon today Senator Ryan Weld was contacted by many concerned parents, and he tells 7NEWS that the orange advisory is *not the map that controls schools.

Senator Weld then spoke with the governor’s staff who confirmed that, despite the orange reading on the DHHR website, Ohio County is in yellow on the West Virginia Department of Education map and will operate under yellow conditions.

Ohio County Schools has yet to comment on this developing story.

Schools will not be able to go back to in person classes until their county moves into the “Yellow” or “Green” advisory.