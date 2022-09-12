Starting September 12, 2022, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will offer the Omicron COVID-19 Booster vaccination (Pfizer only). Effective September 13th the Moderna Omicron Booster will be available.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The PFIZER-BioNTech COVID-19 Omicron (Bivalent) Booster. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Omicron (Bivalent) Booster is authorized for use in individuals 12 years of age and older as a single booster dose administered at least 2 months after either:

• Completion of primary vaccination with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine, or

• Receipt of the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.

The MODERNA COVID-19 Omicron (Bivalent) Booster. The Moderna COVID-19 Omicron (Bivalent) booster is authorized for use in individuals 18 years of age and older as a single booster dose administered at least 2 months after either:

• Completion of primary vaccination with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine, or

• Receipt of the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.

As a reminder the original (monovalent) COVID-19 boosters for ages 12 years and older are no longer available. However, those original mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna, monovalent) remain authorized and recommended for use as the primary series.

On September 1, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendations for use of the COVID-19 Omicron updated boosters (i.e., bivalent boosters) from Pfizer-BioNTech for people ages 12 years and older and from Moderna for people ages 18 years and older.

Updated COVID-19 boosters add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the original COVID-19 vaccine composition. This helps the immune system restore protection that may have waned since previous vaccination by targeting variants that are prevalent and highly transmissible in our communities at this time.

The Omicron boosters (bivalent) are for those ages 12 years and older who have completed the primary series with any authorized/approved COVID-19 vaccine, and their most recent original (monovalent) COVID-19 vaccine of any kind was at least 2 months ago.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are available at the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, located at 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV (City/County Building), Monday thru Friday from 9:00-11:00am and 1:00-3:00pm. No appointments are necessary and walk-in clients are accepted. The COVID-19 vaccines are free of charge.

For more information, call (304) 234-3682.