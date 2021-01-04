Ohio County out of appointments for first round of vaccines for 80+

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Ohio County Health Department has given out all their appointments for the first round of vaccines for 80+.

Ohio County ran out of appointments just after 9:30 AM.

Many residents called 7News about a busy signal when trying to contact Ohio County about scheduling an appointment.

Ohio County said they had two people answering phones and those calling needed to continue trying to call to get an appointment.

Ohio County hopes to receive more vaccines soon and will make announcements for future vaccinations.