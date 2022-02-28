Wheeling Police announced two people are facing criminal charges after a vehicle pursuit early Monday morning.

Around 4:18 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop on S. Huron Street on Wheeling Island. Police say when they approached the car, the male driver and female passenger both provided false information.

When the officer attempted to search the vehicle, the driver argued with police and then sped away, Wheeling PD says

According to police, the driver led police on a lengthy pursuit, traveling east through the Wheeling Tunnel and onto US 250 South, crossed into Ohio via I-470, drove south on Ohio Route 7, crossed back over into West Virginia via the Moundsville Bridge, and finally stopping on Third Street in Moundsville.

The driver then got out of the car and ran from the police, according to Wheeling PD. The officer then tased the driver before taking him and the passenger into custody. Later, during a search of the suspects and the car, police say they found several grams of methamphetamine.

Wilbur William Barr, 30 of Tiltonsville, Ohio is charged with reckless fleeing and being a felony fugitive from justice. Barr also had an active firearm-related warrant out of Belmont County, Ohio.



Jamee Marie Thornburg, 29 of Wheeling is charged with possession of a controlled substance and obstructing an officer. She also had an active drug-related warrant out of Ohio County, W.Va.

Both were taken to the Northern Regional Jail.