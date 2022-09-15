OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bethlehem Police Officer Rusty Jewell was arraigned Wednesday in front of Magistrate Patricia Murphy.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He was served a summons, which means he appeared in court by his own accord.

Jewell was formally charged with three misdemeanors: duty upon striking a fixture upon a highway, driving too fast for road conditions and falsely reporting an emergency incident.

PREVIOUS: Ohio County police officer charged with false reporting

His bond was set at $1,000 personal recognizance.

There is no hearing set just yet.

7News reached out to Bethlehem’s Mayor Aaron Snider, who says Jewell is still on duty following the court appearance.

Stay with 7NEWS for updates.