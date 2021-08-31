Ohio County ready to weather the remnants of Ida

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Officials from Wheeling and Ohio County gathered on Tuesday to plan for every contingency in the upcoming path of now Tropical Depression Ida’s wake.

In a webinar with the National Weather Service, its meteorologists said Ohio County could get two or three inches of rain, but that front could shift.

Then all this heavy rain goes further northeast and your forecast goes from one and a half to two inches to potentially three to five inches pretty quickly. Fred McMullen, National Weather Service Meteorologist

If that would happen, that could double the chance of flash flooding and also into the future that could affect the river. Lou Vargo, Ohio County EMA Director

So, the Vintage Raceboat Regatta is canceled.

The fire and police departments are removing their boats from the river, also to avoid debris.

Our swift water boats and our portable boats that are on trailers will be able to be deployed at any time. Lt. Josh Saunders, Wheeling Police Department

Officials will watch low-lying streets and be prepared.

Get some cones ready and some road closed signs ready just in case. Lt. Josh Saunders, Wheeling Police Department

The Salvation Army called to offer clean-up kits if needed.

Right now, Ohio County is under an enhanced watch.

The meeting ended on a tentatively hopeful note.

I guess if this stays as it is, I think we’re gonna be OK. Lou Vargo, Ohio County EMA Director

Ohio River is expected to crest in Wheeling at 32 feet on Thursday afternoon or evening.