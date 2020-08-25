Ohio County records fifth COVID-19 death

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

OHIO COUNTY, WV — Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing a fifth death of an Ohio County resident from complications related to COVID-19. The individual was hospitalized at the time of their death.

Currently, the health department reports a total of 292 cases, including four (4) probable cases, five (5) positives from the higher education testing and five (5) deaths. Case surveillance contact tracing and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.

Ohio County and Ohio Valley residents are advised to limit public contact, implement social distancing, work at home where possible, wear a face covering when out in public, indoors or at work, wash your hands frequently and contact your personal physician if you become ill with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is reminding Ohio Valley residents that if you are tested for COVID-19 that you are to remain in home isolation until you receive negative test results. Individuals who test positive will be contact by a county health department and receive further instructions in regards to care and monitoring.

You should restrict activities outside your home, except for getting medical care. Do not go to work, school, or public areas. If you have a medical appointment, call the healthcare provider and tell them that you have or may have COVID-19 prior to arriving at the facility. This will help the healthcare provider’s office take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed.

The off-site Wheeling Hospital COVID-19 testing clinic continues operations. Ohio Valley residents who are interest in being tested at this location should call the one-call number at (304) 221-3995. Testing is also available at Doctor’s Urgent Care, call (304) 232-0725 for more information. MedExpress is also testing for COVID-19, for more information call (304) 242-4228.