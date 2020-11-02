Ohio County reports 24 new coronavirus cases

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing twenty-four (24) new positive cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County for Sunday, November 1, 2020. Currently, the health department reports a total of 662 cases, including nine (9) deaths. Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.

Starting Monday, November 2nd and running until Saturday, November 7th, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing clinics at three locations in Ohio County.

Ohio County COVID Testing

November 2 – 7, 2020

11am-4pm

Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department

355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove WV

West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department

1333 Van meter Way, West Liberty WV

Wheeling Island Fire Department, Station 5

11 North Wabash Street

The free clinics are for those with or without symptoms and no insurance is needed. Participants need to bring a driver’s license, photo ID or other proof of address. No residency restrictions. Patients under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. This is a drive-up testing clinic and participants will be tested either in their personal vehicles or at a walk-up location near the testing sites. This special clinic is being hosted by the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department and the Wheeling-Ohio County Emergency Management Agency. For more information call the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department at (304) 234-3682.

Investigation to date indicates that cases are associated with travel, group events including family gatherings, cases at K-12 and higher education centers, and cases with no other risk factor, which can be an indicator of active community spread. The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is monitoring multiple outbreaks among facilities in Ohio County.

Currently, on the WV DHHR Map, Ohio County is in “orange” advisory.

An updated map for Monday will be released at 10 AM.