Ohio County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases for Saturday

Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing forty (40) new cases of COVID-19 for Saturday. 

Case surveillance and monitoring continues after the community saw mass testing Saturday. The health department performed 141 COVID-19 tests on Ohio Valley residents.     

Currently, the health department reports a total of 1339 cases, including sixteen (16) deaths.

Starting Monday, November 23rd and running until Wednesday, November 25th, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing clinics at three locations in Ohio County.    

Ohio County COVID Testing

November 23-25, 2020

11 am-4 pm (Wednesday 9-11 am)

Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department

355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove WV

Warwood Fire Station, Station 9

1301 Richland Avenue

Wheeling Island Fire Department, Station 5

11 North Wabash Street

