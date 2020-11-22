Ohio County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases for Saturday

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing forty (40) new cases of COVID-19 for Saturday.
Case surveillance and monitoring continues after the community saw mass testing Saturday. The health department performed 141 COVID-19 tests on Ohio Valley residents.
Currently, the health department reports a total of 1339 cases, including sixteen (16) deaths.
Starting Monday, November 23rd and running until Wednesday, November 25th, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing clinics at three locations in Ohio County.
Ohio County COVID Testing
November 23-25, 2020
11 am-4 pm (Wednesday 9-11 am)
Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department
355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove WV
Warwood Fire Station, Station 9
1301 Richland Avenue
Wheeling Island Fire Department, Station 5
11 North Wabash Street