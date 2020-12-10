Ohio County reports one new COVID-19 related death Wednesday

https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Health Department reports one new COVID-19 associated death on December 9. The individual was hospitalized at the time of their death.  

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is also announcing 44 new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County for Wednesday.

Currently, the health department reports a total of 1985 cases (1 case was transferred to another county), including twenty-six (26) deaths.

Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continue for many of the reported cases.   During the community mass testing today (12/9/2020), the health department performed 181 COVID-19 tests on Ohio Valley residents.  

Starting Monday, December 7th, and running until December 12th, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing clinics at three locations in Ohio County.    

