Ohio County residents going on almost a day without power

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — AEP says there is no slated restoration time at this point but EMA Director Lou Vargo says help from Charleston was on its way Friday morning to get trees off lines.

Near 4,000 people are without power in Ohio County. And over 330 additional AEP crews are out working Friday.

Fire crews have been out all night, along with the patrols.

While people are going on 24 hours without power, the good news is the ice on the road is not causing a huge number of crashes.

Well, we had a tractor trailer at the intersection I-470 West and Route 2. It was on its side most of the night. But that was cleared earlier this morning but that was the major crash. No other crashes that I’m aware of. Lou Vargo, Ohio County EMA Director

The sleet has closed roads like Route 88 heading up to Oglebay. And residents are resorting to walking instead of driving.

Shovelers, or more like ice scrapers, from Hillbilly Hauling have been out since about Midnight on Thursday. And they say this is by far the most difficult storm to clear so far this winter.

If you are without power, AEP advises calling 1-800-852-6942.