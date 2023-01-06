Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard told 7News that the missing woman from Vienna, West Virginia is not who they were looking for when they received a tip of human remains on Thursday.

Howard says the identify of the person has not been released at this time but hopes dental records could be used to identify the person as soon as possible.

The missing woman from Vienna is Gretchen Fleming.

Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board told the Parkersburg News and Sentinel that they identified a man that may have left the My Way Lounge with Fleming on December 3 or December 4.

Board also said they have a person of interests in the missing person case of Gretchen Fleming

Human remains were discovered by the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department in a wooded area of Leopold Lane.

Howard said the human remains were at the location for a while.

Sheriff Howard says there is still a lot of investigation and follow up to do, so stay with 7NEWS as we learn more.