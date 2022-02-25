WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — YWCA Wheeling, licensed social worker Unique Robinson and Bridge Street Middle School have collaborated with various hairstylists and barbers from the Ohio Valley to help parents with children who have textured hair maintain it by demonstrating how to do it.

Each stylist is invited to bring their favorite salon or personal product that they would normally use for textured hair and have those products available to purchase or sample on that day.

There will be in-person and live hair tutorials of various hairstyles, such as protective styles, curly updos, and even cuts for men.

The event is on March 14 and is open to all but especially open to biological, foster/adoptive, and kinship family members of children in the Ohio County School District.

For more information visit Bridge Street Middle School Facebook page.