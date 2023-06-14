WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Ohio County Schools announced they are exploring other avenues for resource officers in their schools during their board meeting this week.

7News Reporter Annalise Murphy spoke with the Assistant Superintendent Wednesday to learn more details about how the county plans to provide safety in the upcoming school year.

During this past school year, Public Resource Officers (PROs) in Ohio County Schools were from the Ohio County Sherrif’s Department.

The Board of Education announced Monday they would no longer be working with the county sheriff’s office to provide PROs for the 2023-24 academic year.

Assistant Superintendent Rick Jones says that it has nothing to do with the deputies’ performance and that they’ve been great within their schools.

However, the cost to renew their contract with the sheriff’s office has increased too much.

Jones wants to reassure parents that officers will remain in Ohio County Schools, just not deputy sherrifs.

"We're going to meet here shortly with Wheeling P.D. and the City of Wheeling and see how we can use them for everything. And we are going to start hiring for elementary schools some retired officers that maintain their trainings and certifications that they need to be able to do that. I think we already have a few that are interested, so we'll be able to get some more PROs/SROs out in our buildings and get more coverage in all of our schools." Rick Jones | Assistant Superintendent, OCS

A retired police officer who has kept up with all their firearm training and other credentials can do everything an active-duty police officer can do except make an arrest.

If an arrest needed to be made and there was only a retired officer present, an active-duty police officer would be called to the scene.

Jones says one thing parents need to know right now is Ohio County Schools will have more PRO coverage.

The BOE is working to get a resource officer in every school within the county.