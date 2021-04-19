Ohio County Schools Awarded $18 Million In Funding For School Projects

(WTRF)- Six schools in Ohio County will receive substantial funding for improvement projects.

The West Virginia School Building Authority announced Monday that Ohio County Schools will receive $18 million in funding for renovation projects at Warwood School, Wheeling Middle School, Bethlehem Elementary School, Elm Grove Elementary School, Middle Creek Elementary School and Woodsdale Elementary School.

The upgrades include innovative spaces, security and cameras, HVAC, roofing, windows, wellness/gym improvements, energy efficiency, fire-alarm systems, ADA additions, water systems and expanded kitchens.

“I’m grateful for the SBA’s commitment to our projects,” Ohio County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Miller said. “These improvements are necessary, and they will be of great benefit to our students and staff members. Ohio County Schools is proud of the outstanding educational environment that it provides for its students, and we thank the SBA for assisting in making that happen.”

Dr. Miller requested the funding on March 15 during a presentation to the SBA. The projects are part of a more than $42 million bond initiative passed by Ohio County voters in 2018.