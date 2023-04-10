OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s no question that the students and staff from Ohio County Schools are successful, and the board had a list of honorees to shine a light on at their most recent meeting.

The West Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals recently named Wheeling Park Principal Meredith Dailer as the 2023 WVASSP Principal of the Year.

In her words, “The incredible staff and students at Wheeling Park High School make it really easy to look good.”

The board also honored Mariana Alkhouri for being named the 2023 WVU Bucklew Scholar, which is the highest academic honor an incoming freshman can receive as well as her Wheeling Park Speech and Debate Team members on yet another state championship win, along with the regional math field day winners.

Congratulations to all!