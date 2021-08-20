Ohio County Schools bus drivers are putting their maneuverability skills to the test

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) — Ohio County Schools bus drivers are putting their skills to the test.

The School Bus Safety ROAD-e-o is only once a year, but the tests the bus drivers are up against is what they could face anytime they take the wheel.

The ROAD-e-o tests them under various conditions and in tight quarters. They have bring out their maneuverability skills. That involves making turns, testing how close they can get to a curve without hitting it, backing up in a tight confined area with only a foot of space on each side, and putting wheels through a series of tennis balls. They also have to practice a student pick up and railroad crossing.

Head of mechanics Randy McCardle says this will only sharpen their skills and prepare them if something ever happens.

“This is a position where if they have an accident or something, nothing’s going to get hurt. When they’re out there with the students and so on and so forth, people could get injured or killed, and this kind of gives them a little more appreciation of what they need to do and pay attention to.” Randy McCardle, head of mechanics for Ohio County Schools

McCardle also says it builds camaraderie between the drivers as they learn from each other.

As children go back to school, he reminds us to watch out for the big yellow buses and the little children.