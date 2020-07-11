Ohio County Schools continue reopening talks with WV

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Schools across the Mountain State continue to wait patiently to re-enter the classroom.

Gov. Jim Justice pushed back the start date to September 8, but that is only tentative.

Ohio County Schools have been in contact with the West Virginia School System throughout the entire pandemic. With the new date announced, the state wants to make sure all schools are following the guidelines.

Ohio County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Kim Miller, says that branches out to local schools relying on the community to do the same.

People are concerned about keeping kids safe, they’re concerned with watching the spikes. We want to make sure kids and parents and our communities are following the guidelines. We want to be back in school and that is not going to happen unless we follow the guidelines. Dr. Kim Miller, Superintendent – Ohio County Schools

Dr. Miller says the pushed back date allows extra time for faculty and staff to prep and train for students this fall.

