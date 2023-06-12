WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County Schools Board of Education has been wanting to see more Public Resource Officers in their buildings – elementary schools specifically. However, the cost to hire them has gone up significantly.

Right now, the PROs in Ohio County Schools are from the Ohio County Sheriff’s department.

The board made a motion at Monday evening’s meeting to move forward with other options when it comes to officers in their schools, as they will no longer be working with the county.

They have reached out to the City of Wheeling to instead allow the city to hire retired officers as School Security Officers through the Wheeling Police Department.

”If they fit the bill, a retired officer could be working in one of these schools. And if they do so through the Wheeling Police Department, there’s a lot of good things that go there. One umbrella of communication, right? So, they would have a radio. They’d be able to communicate directly with our dispatch, with our police officers who are boots on the ground, with the other school resource officers who are in the other schools.” Lt. Josh Sanders – Wheeling Police Department

Monongalia County also uses School Security Officers and has seen success.

There is roughly a $10,000 startup cost per officer if this is the option the board chooses to continue with.