Ohio County Schools face the new reopening date

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)- Schools in West Virginia still wait anxiously for their academic year to start, this time with a new tentative date.

Governor Justice pushed the start date back to September 8 for the time being as uncertainty continues for schools in the Mountain State.

Schools are preparing for a year unlike any other with potential capacity changes to class sizes and lunchrooms.

Ohio County School officials say the push back comes as a surprise but they still want to look at it in a positive way.

School officials will use the new date as a way to train and prepare for the new school year.

We want to look at it as a positive way, that it allows us additional time to prepare. It’ll give us additional time to prepare our classrooms, to get equipment in, to get masks and sanitizing equipment. It will allow opportunities for our teachers to get professional development on remote learning if in fact we need to do that. Dr. Kim Miller | Superintendent, Ohio County Schools

Dr. Kim Miller says kids want to return to school, athletics and extracurricular activities because they also want to return to their normal life but in order to do so everyone must follow the guidelines.