OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Now that spring has finally sprung, the Ohio County Schools greenhouses are open and business is booming.

We’re told this is the 15th year for the program, which began around Christmas, and then thousands of plants were planted in February. Their primary focus is on plants for hanging baskets, but they also have tomatoes and peppers.

The students involved not only get to learn about the ins and outs of planting, but they also get some great lessons on business and even customer service.

“If they can learn something, and you know, everybody benefits from it, it’s great. It gives the kids something to look forward to too, we’re already talking about what we’re going to grow next year already, so it’s a fun thing.” DON HEADLEY, Floriculture Teacher

Mr. Headley says they continue to see a lot of community support for the program, with many repeat customers year after year.,

They opened on Monday with crowds elbow to elbow, and say it should take a few weeks to sell everything, even if the weather hasn’t been ideal so far.