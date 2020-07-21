Ohio County Schools have plan in place for fall classes

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Ohio County Schools administration is busy meeting with the local school improvement council, parents, chairpeople, faculty senates, nurses, and local pediatricians.

The meetings held this week aim to gain feedback on a plan for the upcoming school year. The board is working hard to have students return to a classroom environment, as safely as possible. However, the administration says depending on COVID-19 cases, things could look very different in each school.

“We are looking at either a four day week or a hybrid of two days and two days with a day for remote preparation and cleaning in our schools but we want to provide safe options for our families that they can have out of seat learning as well as face to face learning, and that connection, that personal connection between the student and the teacher,” said Dr. Kimberly S. Miller, the Ohio County Schools Superintendent.

Parents who do not wish to have their students return to class in the fall will be given the option of virtual learning.