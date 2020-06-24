Ohio County Schools launch plans to address racial issues

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The death of George Floyd and ongoing protests has sparked change across the nation and in just a few months, those changes will be felt throughout Ohio County Schools.



With the help of students, teachers and community leaders, school officials are developing a plan to tackle racial issues in the upcoming academic year.



Meetings with the Wheeling YWCA Cultural Diversity Community Outreach Director has brought a new perspective for many involved.

The conversations I get to have with organizations, like Ohio County Schools feel different. They seem like they are genuinely interested in change Ron Scott

These changes will look to bring more diversity in student government and career and technical programs.



Teachers will also undergo training in cultural diversity, racial issues, and sensitivity.



The plan will begin at the beginning of the school year.