Ohio County Schools make it official: Will start on hybrid schedule

Ohio County

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Ohio County Schools have announced they will begin the school year on a hybrid- Level 2- schedule.

Students and teachers in Ohio County Schools will operate on a hybrid of 2 in person days with 3 days of remote learning.

Level 2 will have students in two different groups: Group A and Group B.

Group A will consist of students with the last name A-L that will attend in-person classes on Mondays and Thursdays with remote learning on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Group B will consist of students with the last name M-Z that will attend in-person classes on Tuesdays and Fridays with remote learning on Monday, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Children from the household may attend school on the same day if they have different last names.

For dates of virtual learning and classroom, Pre-K- 2nd Grade will receive an iPad while 3-12 will receive a Chromebook. Details about device pick up will be coming soon.

Grades PK-12 will be required to wear a face covering at school and on public transportation.

Transportation will require two students per seat where students from the same family or bus stop are seated together.

Windows will be open as weather permits.

Grades 1-12 will begin school on September 8.

September 14 will be the first day of class for Kindergarten students.

Half of Pre-K will begin on September 21 while the other half will start on September 22.

