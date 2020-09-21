Ohio County Schools making sure there’s no gap between in-person, remote… One Bitmoji at a time

Being a student in 2020 now means rolling out of bed and quite literally right into homeroom.

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) Ohio County Schools is ensuring that the 1,300 students who are remote learning this semester do not fall behind in class, and it starts with dedicated teachers who are getting creative beyond the classroom… even incorporating Bitmojis.

The second that they get into Schoology, they go to homeroom. And then I have cubbies there. They simply click on whatever cubby they want and it takes them to that subject. The key ingredient to teaching virtually is you have to have these three things… Elaine Reed, Third grade teacher at Ritchie Elementary

The dummy’s guide to online teaching includes a video lesson, a virtual worksheet, and an interactive game!

With 30 percent of OCS students at home, showing the same concept three different ways ensures the lesson sticks… especially when there’s no teacher there to tell you to listen up.

They can be right along with their classmates and there shouldn’t be any gap. Jojo Shay, Ohio County Schools Innovation Coordinator

And teachers are wearing many unexpected hats these days…

Definitely a lot of videoing of myself. We got to create Bitmojis of ourselves to add to the classroom…Which is fun. I’ve never done that before. Julie White, Fourth grade teacher at Ritchie Elementary

Hybrid lesson plans have bought teachers time to continue to scroll the web, which in this case is a good thing.

In the near future I’d like to set up office hours on Wednesdays so they can come and do a Google meet with me and actually talk to me face to face… just over a screen. Julie White, Fourth grade teacher at Ritchie Elementary

And while I don’t think any teacher could have planned for this semester, they continue to press forward with education… Knowing this new virtual world is what their kids are growing up in.