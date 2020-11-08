Ohio County Schools move to remote learning beginning Monday due to county’s new “orange” advisory status

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Schools superintendent Dr. Kimberly S. Miller announced today that beginning tomorrow, Monday, Nov. 9, all schools will move to Level 3, remote learning.

This moved is based on Ohio County being designated under an “orange” advisory on the West Virginia Department of Education map which was released very late last night.

The district will stay on remote learning for the remainder of the week.

If your child is an in-seat learner and has been physically attending school, meals for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday can be picked up tomorrow at their school. The meals do not need to be pre-ordered.

Extracurricular activities are limited to conditioning only.

Sport-specific practicing is not permitted.

Staff will report to their schools.

