Ohio County Schools not taking governor’s request for in-person all five days

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Schools has decided to not go along with Governor Jim Justice’s suggestion of five days of in-person learning. The board says it’s just not feasible to do that and continue providing a remote option.

The Board of Education says Wednesday is the only day during the week teachers prep their remote work for the next week. If that switches to in-person, it’s a domino effect for the already established system.

About 30 percent of students are still attending school fully online in Ohio County.

At the beginning of the second semester, Assistant Superintendent Rick Jones tells 7NEWS the Board actually proposed taking away remote Wednesdays, but the community didn’t seem to want that.

If they switch to a different system now, students would not have the teachers they’ve grown to know.

We would have to take away our kids having that interaction with their homeroom teacher and they would have a canned educational platform. We’re just not willing to do that yet and our community said the same thing. They wanted that option to still have that connection with their teacher. So, we need to give them that day to prep and get ready for the following week. Rick Jones, Assistant Superintendent for Ohio County Schools

Now that COVID numbers are dropping throughout West Virginia, the hope is for more kids back in the classroom. Once that happens the school board might reassess the learning platform at that time.