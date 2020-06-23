Ohio County Schools Plans for Next School Year

The school district has goals to go back to the usual in-person learning, but remote learning is still possible.

This was discussed tonight during the first in-person Board of Education meeting since the Pandemic.

If there is in-person learning, school officials say we can expect several safety measures, including sanitizing stations and a limit to how many volunteers can walk into the schools. The National Guard has also brought in 6,000 masks for the students and staff, and all students may have to face the front of the classroom for social distancing purposes.

“It’s really hard because we know how important it is for those kids to be in our schools with their teachers, but if not, we’re going to try really hard. We’re going to do exactly what people recommend we do to keep people safe. “

Dr. Kim Miller, Ohio County Schools Superintendent

Ohio Schools will not decide what next school year will look like until the State Department releases re-entry plans.