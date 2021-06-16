Ohio County Schools providing summer food for children

The Ohio County Schools Child Nutrition Program is back in action this year and will look like normal instead of being modified for the pandemic.

It started last week and will run through the end of July.

Ohio County Schools Child Nutrition Director Renee Griffin says they are giving children meals at different sites across the area.

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks can be found around town, but which meal is available changes by location.

There is no need to enroll online if you want to pick up these meals.

Enrollment is only required if you choose to take advantage of their meal delivery service.

“In addition, our families can request 5-day meal packs to be mailed to them for our central kitchen at Wheeling Park High School. Every child that participates ages 2-18 has to have their own separate form filled out by a parent or guardian and we will ship the meals to them.” Renee Griffin – Ohio County Schools Child Nutrition Director

Griffin says while they do not need donations of food, volunteers are welcome.

Click here to apply for the meal packs.