Ohio County Schools ranked 2nd best school district in WV

Ohio County

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- NICHE, a ranking and review site out of Pittsburgh, PA has released their list for best school districts and schools for the 2021 school year.

NICHE says the 2021 Best School Districts ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more

In West Virginia, Ohio County Schools was ranked as the second best school district.

The ranking of best school districts in West Virginia can be found below., according to NICHE:

  1. Monongalia County Schools
  2. Ohio County Schools
  3. Doddridge County Schools
  4. Tyler County Schools

