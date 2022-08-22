OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The students at Ohio County Schools are not the only ones who need to prepare for the first day back.

Ohio County Schools welcomed back their bus drivers for the school year on Monday for the Bus Road-E-O at the Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack.

There they were able to brush up on the skills necessary to transport students to and from school this year.

HAPPY MONDAY!📚✏️🚌 Students aren’t the only ones who need to prep for the first day of school! The Ohio County Schools’ Bus Road-E-O🤠 is getting bus drivers ready to pick students up for the first day of school, and they can’t wait to see you!🚍🏫@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/xMgYI8B85l — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) August 22, 2022

This event allows bus drivers to get back into the swing of things and test some of their skills that they will be using on a regular basis once the students are filling the seats, but in a controlled atmosphere.

Our drivers get to see the students first thing in the morning, so we have the opportunity to start their day off great for Ohio County Schools, which will set the students’ days off for the whole day and then, before they go home. We’re able to put that smile on their face before they go home to see their parents. David Crumm, Administrator of Operations, Ohio County Schools

It is only fitting that these exercises, such as turning, lane management, railroad crossings, student stops, and reversing come with some friendly competition amongst the drivers.

Prizes were even awarded to the winners.

Tom Roberts, who is going into his tenth-year driving buses for Ohio County Schools, said that he does it for the kids, and that practice before they get there makes perfect.

Actually, it’s no different. We have to practice like we’re doing it for real. Out here is good practice to do it while it’s controlled, and we can do it safely. Thomas Roberts, Bus Driver, Ohio County Schools

They also had a state inspector monitoring the exercises to ensure that everything is up-to-date, and all of the new rules are being followed.

The Ohio County Schools Bus drivers are ready for the new school year, and they cannot wait to see their students on the first day.