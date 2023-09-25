Ohio County Schools say they have accepted the resignation of an employee who replied to a meme on X (formally known as Twitter)

The name of the employee was not given by Ohio County Schools at this time.

The meme in question showed adult entertainment stars with the colleges Oregon and Colorado text on the image. The replay showed three laughing emojis and a kissy face under the Ohio County Schools account.

Ohio County Schools said in a statement that they regret that the students, families, and the community could see the post and apologize.

The reply has since been removed.

Ohio County schools say they also make no excuses for the incident and take responsibility for the incident. They also say they don’t condone such social media use by its staff.

You can read the full statement below.