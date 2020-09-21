Ohio County Schools shift to 4 days a week in school education

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Ohio County Schools is shifting to a level one and students will begin attending school four days a week.
K through 12 students will have in-person instruction Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Wednesday will remain reserved for remote learning.
Full time remote learners will remain the same.
On the school alert system map, Ohio County is placed in the “gold” advisory.
