Ohio County Schools still requiring students to have a 2.0 GPA to participate in extracurriculars

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF)- Some news for high school athletes and parents.

West Virginia Superintendent of Schools, W. Clayton Burch approved a waiver, which allows student athletes with grade point averages below a 2.0 to still participate in extracurricular activities through Friday, March 19.th

Ohio County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Kimberly Miller, says she sympathizes with students who are struggling in the classroom.

Still, she says schools in her county will need to put their education first before engaging in other activities.

Dr. Miller says Ohio County Schools is working hard to ensure its students have the resources they need to succeed during the pandemic.

“We view our athletes as students first and athletes second and we’ve been working with all of our students by providing extra opportunities so they would not find themselves in this sort of predicament. We understand the compassion we need to have toward our students and our teenagers, our middle school and high school kids and our how important extracurriculars are to them but we will be monitoring those grades on an ongoing before they are actually able to compete.”

Dr. Walker says Ohio County Schools has a plan to help students who are struggling. Her goal is to give these students extra help from teachers or coaches.