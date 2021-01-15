Ohio County Schools to return to in-person learning 4 days a week

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Ohio County Schools announced Friday morning that they will return to in-person learning four days a week.

“We listened. We listened to our students. We listened to our teachers, our staff, and our community members, and we know how important it is to maintain our platform here.” Kim Miller, Ohio County Schools Superintendent

Wednesday will be a remote learning for all students.

The hybrid model will begin for elementary and middle school students on January 19 for group B.

Group A and B will alternate days throughout the week.

Wheeling Park High School will be remote the week on January 18 due to exams.

High school students will begin back to in school learning on January 25 with Group A.

High School students will follow the DHHR WV Map.

Students will use Schoology online learning platform on Wednesdays to complete assignments.

Parents that are wanting to do remote learning, they need to contact the principal and make arrangements to do so.

Ohio County is asking parents and guardians that if their child selects in person learning that they make a commitment to the full 9 weeks

In the event of school closure the Schoology Online learning platform.

This hybrid model is a nine week commitment.

Ohio County Schools have extended their enrollment to Friday January 22.