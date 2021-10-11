Ohio County Schools vote ‘yes’ to extend mask mandate for another 30 days

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)- Ohio County Schools has been under tighter COVID-19 guidelines, including one thing all children have to bring to school: a mask. But that 30-day mandate is up.

So, where does the current mask policy stand now?

A decision is in, and Ohio County Schools is extending its mask mandate for another 30 days. The vote was 4-1 in favor of the temporary mandate. It applies to all children indoors and on buses. The same goes for staff, faculty, parents, and anyone stepping foot inside their facilities: no different than the mandate that’s been in place.

Even Superintendent Dr. Kim Miller stands by this. She says the more students mask up, the better.

“My number one goal is to have students in seats. So, it makes me very happy that our students will for sure be in seats unless, of course, they are sick and out of the building for those reasons, but for direct contact, as long as our kids are wearing masks, they can be in school.” Superintendent Dr. Kim Miller, Ohio County Schools

Once again, the mandate lasts for at least 30 days until they’re next vote. But Superintendent Dr. Miller says they plan to discuss it again during their November 8-th meeting.

In the meantime, Dr. Miller is grateful the students will continue to get one-on-one treatment by their teachers as they continue to move forward.