Ohio County Schools vote ‘yes’ to extend mask mandate for at least another couple weeks

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)- The Ohio County School District isn’t backing down on their mask mandate.

Tonight the Board voted 3-2 in favor of continuing the mandate, but one thing will change: the current quarantine policy. This means healthy children who are close contacts of a positive case would stay in school under certain modifications. But if they are symptomatic, they would have to wear a mask for 10 days.

Even School Board member Molly Aderholt stands by this.

“Our students are our biggest priority. We care about our students, our teachers, our staff, our buildings. The decisions are very difficult sometimes, but we’re trying to do what’s best for kids. That’s what we’re trying to do with this: keep kids in school as best we can. “ Molly Aderholt, school board member

The mask mandate is no different than before. It still applies to all children indoors and on buses. The same goes for staff, faculty, parents, and visitors.

This mandate isn’t set in stone, and the issue will be revisited in a couple weeks.

Meanwhile, the new quarantine procedure goes in effect immediately.