Ohio County Schools/ Wheeling Park HS announce re-entry sports plan

WHEELING, W.VA: Nick and Herk Sparachane, in conjunction with partner Beau Catalano, have joined forces to renovate and transform one of the area’s most historic and beloved neighborhood landmarks. The Alpha Tavern is on pace to welcome guests later this summer.

The historic Woodsdale property has been in existence for more than 100 years. Originally erected as The Alpha Theatre in 1913 and most recently known as Ye Olde Alpha, the space has changed names and ownership several times over the past century. What’s always remained amidst the transitions has been the tradition and institution that is the Alpha, a belief system still passionately perpetuated by team Tavern.