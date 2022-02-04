Ohio County seeing downed lines and trees “everywhere”

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio County Sheriff’s Dispatch tells 7NEWS that there are a lot of downed lines and trees on the backroads.

Route 88, Bethany Pike, from Wardens Run where the C3 Church is, up to the top of the hill by the Country Club is closed due to downed lines.

The Sheriff’s Office says trees are down “everywhere” from the ice.

About 60,000 people are without power in 7NEWS’ viewing area early Friday morning.

Most roads are passable and one lane is clear on the highway.

DOH is working to clear the trees.

The Sheriff’s Office is keeping crews stationary; monitoring the roads starting at The Highlands where ice is still coming down.