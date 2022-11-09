OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Four Ohio County Sheriff Deputies were officially sworn-in today.

The ceremony was officiated by Judge Michael Olejasz.

With Sheriff Tom Howard looking on, the four deputies raised their right hands and solemnly swore to uphold the law and their position.

The deputies spoke with 7News following the ceremony about what their new position means to them.

“I am honored honestly. It’s a great opportunity for us. I can speak for all of us that we’re honored to be here to do our best. To serve and protect our community and be the best we can be.” Richard Roar – New Ohio County Deputy

Two of the deputies have all of their clearances and can go out on the roads alone.

But the other two sheriff deputies have to be accompanied by a training officer for now.

They still have to attend the West Virginia State Police Academy for about 16 weeks in January before be able to go out on the road alone.