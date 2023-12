OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office dropped off a huge amount of toys on Wednesday to help make this Christmas a special one for area children.

The toys come from several “Stuff the Cruiser” events these past few months, as well as donations from local Scout groups Troop 6 and Pack 6.

They were delivered to Bishop Darrel Cummings for the big Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Christmas Toy and Food Giveaway this Saturday at the North Wheeling Community Dream Center.