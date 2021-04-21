Ohio County Sheriffs on advancing treatment for mental hygiene patients

Ohio County, WV (WTRF)- The Ohio County Sheriffs Department is taking steps that they believe could make treatment for mental hygiene patients more humane.

From transferring patients to treatment, deputies aren’t all that happy with it. But changing treatment takes a change in code and resources.

Currently in West Virginia, the process to transfer patients takes a while… sometimes as long as 72 hours, and law-enforcement takes them where they need to go. But, in other states, law-enforcement is there in case you need help, along with other personnel, like social workers and counselors. The Sheriff calls that a more humane way of treating the patients.

Meanwhile, patients here are being handled by law-enforcement, and that in itself might not be the best for patients. The sheriff calls it a man-power issue and treatment issue.

“If they’re going through an episode, having law enforcement show up to take custody of you can heighten it or make it worse. (In other states) the other people show up, take custody and transfer them in a safe vehicle to a safe facility.” Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County Sheriff Department

Ohio County Sheriffs Department continues to work with WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital. They’re working on streamlining the process by making it quicker and more humane for their patients.