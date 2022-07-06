The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam currently going around in the county.

The Sheriff’s Office says residents are again receiving calls from someone identifying themselves as a Deputy from the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office.

The Office also says their phone number is showing on the caller ID.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says they will never call you if you have a warrant, and they will never ask you for credit card or banking information.

Do not entertain these scammers, the Sheriff’s Office said.