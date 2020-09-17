Ohio County school staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Wheeling W.Va. (WTRF)- Ohio County Schools administrators are working with the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department as a school system staff member has tested positive COVID-19.

Assistant Superintendent Rick Jones said school system administrators learned today that a Triadelphia Middle School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member was also involved with the Wheeling Park High School Volleyball Team.

The staff member is following COVID-19 protocol, and team members were sent home.

Once the staff member and student-athletes have completed the required monitoring with the health department, they will be released from self-isolation or quarantine.

Health department officials have visited Triadelphia Middle School and Wheeling Park High School where cleaning and sanitation has taken place to disinfect areas in which the positive-testing individual had been.

Contact tracing is being handled by the health department and follow ups will take place.

Additional updates will be provided as they become available. If you have questions, please contact the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department at 304-234-3682.