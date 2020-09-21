Ohio County starting to mail out absentee ballots

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – 7News is your local election headquarters.

Voters who requested absentee ballots will soon be able to get to work filling them out.

In Ohio County, some ballots have already been mailed.

Commission President Tim McCormick tells 7News so far they’ve received about 2,200 applications for absentee ballots. 1,200 were sent out on Friday. The rest will go out this week.

McCormick said the county will still mail out applications.

The county is still going to mail out applications for absentee ballots. That’s still going to happen We were just trying to honor his request to allow the portal on the West Virginia Secretary of state’s site to take place. Tim McCormick, Ohio County Commission President

He reminds voters to return those applications in as soon as possible, and they should get their ballots within a week.

The safest way is to go ahead and mail it. There’s nothing wrong. The post office isn’t gonna cause any confusion. There’s no tampering going on, so I think we’re safe here. Tim McCormick, Ohio County Commission President

Absentee ballots can also be dropped off at the Wheeling City-County Building.

If you plan to vote in person instead, McCormick said they’re also taking precautions.

Hand cleanse will be there. The masks will be there. There will be separations, six foot separations. We’ll make all the same precautions that we did in the primary, so it’ll be a very very safe situation. Tim McCormick, Ohio County Commission President

Ohio County voters can also take advantage of early voting from October 21 to 31 on the first floor of the Wheeling City-County Building. Or vote in person on November 3.

To request a ballot online, you can go to ohiocountywv.gov.