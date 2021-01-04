Ohio County Students Set to Return to Classrooms

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va.

Ohio County Schools is preparing to welcome its students back to the classroom they said in a news release.

Beginning Jan. 19, Ohio County students in grades K-8 will have the opportunity to return to in-person learning five days per week, while Pre-K students will have the opportunity to take part in in-person learning four days per week. Wheeling Park High School students will have the opportunity to return to in-person learning five days per week on Jan. 25, unless Ohio County Schools is listed as “Red” on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources County Alert System Map. The West Virginia Department of Education will no longer release a color-coded map.

Superintendent Kimberly Miller met Monday with school system administrators to discuss the school system’s reentry plan. Building principals made their staff members aware of the plan Monday afternoon, and Ohio County Schools utilized the school system’s callout system later that evening to make parents aware of the plan.

Miller said parents do have the option to keep their children at home and take part in the Ohio County Schools Remote Learning Program. Parents interested should contact their home school.

“Our students need to be in school, and we can do it safely,” Miller said. “We need to do this for our kids, and we are doing it for the right reasons. I met with West Virginia Superintendent Clayton Burch, and we agree that students need to be in school, and the statistics support that. We believe the students being out of the classroom is doing more harm than good. In-person instruction is what our students need, and they need their teachers now more than ever.”

Ohio County Schools will continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines. Miller noted that student absences due to quarantine will be treated as sick days.