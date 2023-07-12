The West Virginia Department of Education announced five finalists for 2024 Teacher of the Year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Each was selected from among county Teacher of the Year winners and is recognized for their contribution to the profession and commitment to supporting and advancing student learning and overall well-being.

Jaime Young from Ohio County is one of the finalists.

Young is currently a first-grade teacher at Woodsdale Elementary School.

Young is a 14-year veteran of teaching and is an advisor to her school’s Student Council Program which organizes and completes service projects for the school and community. She also serves on the schoolwide Positive Behavior Support Team and as the reading tutor program facilitator. It is Young’s hope that her positive classroom energy will inspire her students to become educators as well.

Ohio County Schools Superintendent Kimberly Miller said she is thrilled that Young has been named as a finalist for West Virginia Teacher of the Year. Miller, who formerly served as principal at Woodsdale, said it was a pleasure working with Young. She believes Young is one of the finest teachers she’s known.

“Jamie Young is a dynamic educator,” Miller said. “She is dedicated to her students and her craft. I couldn’t be more be proud of the work she does every day, and she is so deserving of this recognition.”

“I think early education is amazing,” Young said. “They are so excited to learn, and it is my job to make learning exciting and fun. I want school to be a place where they want to be. It sets the tone for their future in education.”

The other finalist includes Sharon Cole of Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School in Wayne County, Michael Harshbarger of Cabell County Career Technology Center, in Cabell County, Kimberly Hunt of Roosevelt Elementary School in Mason County, and Jennifer Kirk of Oak Hill High School in Fayette County.

West Virginia’s 2024 Teacher of the Year and School Service Personnel of the Year will be announced on September 12, 2023, during a ceremony at the Clay Center in Charleston.